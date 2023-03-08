Two U.S. citizens kidnapped by suspected Mexican drug traffickers were found dead Tuesday while two others survived, in what officials said appeared to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Washington vowed to do everything in its power to ensure justice for the victims, who crossed the border into the crime-plagued city of Matamoros in Tamaulipas state on Friday for medical reasons.

Initial indications were that the abduction was the result of a “mix-up” rather than a targeted attack, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios told reporters.