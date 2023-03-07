  • Kirin, which left the Myanmar market following criticism of its business links with the country's junta, is among the Japanese companies that have signed up to a platform designed to address concerns over human rights issues in supply chains. | REUTERS
    Kirin, which left the Myanmar market following criticism of its business links with the country's junta, is among the Japanese companies that have signed up to a platform designed to address concerns over human rights issues in supply chains. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Amid growing global scrutiny of human rights issues in relation to supply chains, prominent Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Yamaha and Kirin have signed up for a platform designed to address concerns in Japan and overseas.

Designed by the Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER) and launched late last year, the platform allows for allegations of human rights violations to be filed against member companies through an online process. In February, JaCER released its first grievance list, which included an overseas complaint from a worker at a Japanese company’s China operation.

The U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights state that grievance mechanisms should be in place in order to address claims of abuse and protect individuals, but lawyer and JaCER Representative Director Sakon Kuramoto said that in Japan, few companies had established such tools.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW