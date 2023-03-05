  • The Ground Self-Defense Force on Sunday moved vehicles to its new base to be opened on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture. | KYODO
Ishigaki, Okinawa Pref. – The Ground Self-Defense Force on Sunday moved vehicles to its new base to be opened on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture, amid protests by about 30 citizens opposed to the site.

Equipment believed to be launchers for surface-to-ship and surface-to-air guided missiles were also transferred.

The new Ishigaki base is scheduled to be opened on March 16, with about 570 troops, including a missile unit.

