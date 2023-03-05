  • A photo collage of 24 children that were killed after a former police officer in rural Thailand shot and stabbed 36 people in a preschool in October | VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand – When a former police officer in rural Thailand shot and stabbed more than two dozen children as they napped in their preschool in October, the episode became the worst mass shooting by a lone attacker in Thailand’s history.

After the attack — which killed 36 people, 24 of them children — Thai authorities ordered law enforcement agencies to tighten gun ownership rules in Thailand, which has more guns than anywhere else in Southeast Asia.

But little else has changed. And the families continue to grieve.

