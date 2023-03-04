Born into an elite North Korean family with ties to the ruling dynasty, Oh Hye Son grew up believing she was “special” — but then she tasted freedom overseas and decided to defect.

Most of the tens of thousands of North Koreans who have escaped repression and poverty at home make an arduous, high-risk journey across the country’s land border with China, where they face arrest and possible deportation.

Oh’s family’s defection was less dangerous but equally as wrenching: she convinced her husband Thae Yong Ho, then deputy ambassador at North Korea’s London embassy, to give up their privileged place in the Pyongyang regime for the sake of their children.