  • North Korean defector Oh Hye Son, who recently published a Korean-language memoir on how she and her husband Thae Yong Ho left the country for good, during an interview in Seoul in February. | AFP-JIJI
    North Korean defector Oh Hye Son, who recently published a Korean-language memoir on how she and her husband Thae Yong Ho left the country for good, during an interview in Seoul in February. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

SEoul – Born into an elite North Korean family with ties to the ruling dynasty, Oh Hye Son grew up believing she was “special” — but then she tasted freedom overseas and decided to defect.

Most of the tens of thousands of North Koreans who have escaped repression and poverty at home make an arduous, high-risk journey across the country’s land border with China, where they face arrest and possible deportation.

Oh’s family’s defection was less dangerous but equally as wrenching: she convinced her husband Thae Yong Ho, then deputy ambassador at North Korea’s London embassy, to give up their privileged place in the Pyongyang regime for the sake of their children.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW