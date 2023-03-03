The Nuclear Regulation Authority determined Friday that there are no active faults underneath Hokuriku Electric Power’s Shika nuclear power plant, overturning a previous view presented by an expert panel.

At a review meeting, the nuclear watchdog broadly accepted Hokuriku Electric’s view that none of the faults underneath the plant in the town of Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, are active.

An NRA expert investigation team suggested in 2016 that some of the faults may be active.