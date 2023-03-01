The U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday it had detected particles of uranium enriched up just under the 90% needed to produce an atomic bomb.

“Discussions are still ongoing” to determine the origin of these particles, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report seen by AFP.

The report said that during an inspection “on 22 January 2023, the agency took environmental samples … at Fordow (sic) Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), the analytical results of which showed the presence of high enriched uranium particles containing up to 83.7% U-235.”