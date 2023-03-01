  • Firefighters operate at the site where two trains collided near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

A train derailment between the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki killed at least 16 people on Tuesday night and left 85 injured, according to local fire officials.

“At least 16 people have been found dead so far,” a fire services spokesman said, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing.

“Eighty-five people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.”

