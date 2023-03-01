People hoping to take advantage of a Hong Kong scheme to give away half a million free airline tickets faced hours-long online queues on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub bids to woo tourists back.

The city government last month launched a campaign to reboot its reputation as “Asia’s world city,” after years of strict pandemic-related travel restrictions and a crackdown on political dissent.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong became one of the last places in the world to drop its outdoor mask mandate, which city leader John Lee said was a sign it was “resuming normalcy.”