Hong Kong – People hoping to take advantage of a Hong Kong scheme to give away half a million free airline tickets faced hours-long online queues on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub bids to woo tourists back.
The city government last month launched a campaign to reboot its reputation as “Asia’s world city,” after years of strict pandemic-related travel restrictions and a crackdown on political dissent.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong became one of the last places in the world to drop its outdoor mask mandate, which city leader John Lee said was a sign it was “resuming normalcy.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.