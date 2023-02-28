A French farmer is fills up his tractors with fuel made from the manure of his cows in an attempt to put climate-damaging methane to good use.

Anchored by a stone farmhouse, much has changed on the Guerin family farm in the southern Dordogne region since its founding in 1926.

Their cow barn is largely automated, and features two huge, partially buried tanks covered with rounded domes that capture the methane emitted from the cow dung.