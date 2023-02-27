YouTuber lawmaker GaaSyy conveyed to the House of Councilors on Monday his intention to return to Japan to attend a plenary meeting of the Upper House and apologize for his continued absence.

GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has not attended a single session of the parliament since he won a seat in the Upper House election in July last year. He has been living in the United Arab Emirates since before the election.

“I will attend a plenary meeting and read out a written apology in line with an Upper House decision,” GaaSyy said in a document submitted through a secretary to Junichi Ishii, head of the Upper House steering committee.