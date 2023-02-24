Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday called for global efforts to make Russia withdraw from Ukraine, saying a “terrible precedent” should not be established after nearly a year of war in the country.

“Imagine yourself. What if one permanent member of the Security Council would launch an aggression against your homeland, grab your territory and then cease hostilities, calling for peace. I would call it an unjust peace,” Hayashi told a U.N. General Assembly emergency session on the Ukraine war.

“It would be a victory for the aggressor if such actions were tolerated. It would set a terrible precedent for the rest of the planet,” Hayashi said at the U.N. headquarters in New York, a day before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.