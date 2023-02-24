  • The number of dairy farmers in Japan declined 6.5% in December from a year before amid surging feed costs, which is making life even harder for farmers amid the surging cost of feed. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

The number of dairy farmers in Japan declined 6.5% to 11,202 in December from a year before, the Japan Dairy Council said Friday.

The drop came amid the surging cost of feed, which is making life even harder for farmers weighed down by weak demand and a lack of successors to take over their farms. Feed accounts for half of dairy farmers’ production costs.

The council’s data covers most dairy farmers in Japan.

