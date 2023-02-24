  • Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus program. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s inflation accelerated beyond 4% to set a fresh four-decade high, underscoring the challenges lying ahead for Bank of Japan Gov. nominee Kazuo Ueda just before his first major public appearance since he was tapped by the government.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4.2% in January from a year ago, picking up speed from December’s figure of 4%, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading was the highest since 1981 and slightly below economist forecasts of a 4.3% gain.

Hotel fees dragged much less on inflation in January, helping lift the key gauge, while car insurance fees also helped raise prices. Energy price gains slightly slowed.

