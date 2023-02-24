Nearly half of Japanese firms say that new leadership at the central bank should revise its negative interest rate policies, while more than a quarter say its price target should be changed, according to a Reuters monthly poll.

The government has nominated academic Kazuo Ueda to head the Bank of Japan as the decade tenure of Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda nears its close. Ueda’s comments in parliament on Friday and Monday will be looked at for hints at how he may unwind the BOJ’s unprecedented monetary easing without throwing financial markets into turmoil.

Among nearly 500 major companies polled, 47% said the BOJ should modify policies that allow interest rates to go negative. In the next most common response, 28% said the central bank should revise its 2% inflation target.