In civilian life, Dmytro was a bicycle repair man in western Ukraine. Now he fixes tanks and other armored vehicles, making them fit for the battlefield.

“The way both work is basically the same,” he insists at a secret military repair yard behind the eastern front-line. “But of course there are differences.”

Dmytro, 45, and his younger brother, Roman, 34, both work as mechanics in the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.