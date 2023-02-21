Two weeks after a deadly earthquake struck Syria, only a trickle of U.N. aid has entered the rebel-held northwest of the war-ravaged country, with the slow pace sparking outrage and anger.

The 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria, including 3,600 in Syria, piling more misery on a population who activists say has been abandoned by the world in the midst of tragedy.

How does U.N. aid reach the northwest?