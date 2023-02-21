The United States on Monday denounced a “dangerous” lack of action by the U.N. Security Council on North Korea’s missile launches, accusing — but not naming — China and Russia of having “forced” the body “into silence.”

North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, setting security postures in East Asia on edge. It fired two ballistic missiles on Monday, 48 hours after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“In the face of unprecedented launches last year, two permanent members forced us into silence in spite of countless DPRK (North Korean) violations,” Washington’s U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, referring to vetoes by China and Russia last May of a resolution that would have imposed new sanctions against Pyongyang.