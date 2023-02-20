  • A man catches the larvae of aquatic insects in the Tenryu River in Nagano Prefecture using a traditional method. | COURTESY OF KOJI MIZOTA / VIA KAHOKU SHIMPO
    A man catches the larvae of aquatic insects in the Tenryu River in Nagano Prefecture using a traditional method. | COURTESY OF KOJI MIZOTA / VIA KAHOKU SHIMPO

  • Kahoku Shimpo

  • SHARE

With a food crisis looming amid a continually growing global population, entomophagy — eating insects — is attracting attention.

A vending machine that offers edible insects was recently set up in Sendai and they are selling well, but it is also true that many people hate even the sight of insects.

Honestly, what is eating insects really like?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW