People flocked to Ueno Zoo in Tokyo to see Xiang Xiang on Sunday, the final day for public viewing for the beloved 5-year-old female giant panda before her return to China set for Tuesday.

A lottery for viewing Xiang Xiang on Sunday was held in advance. The Panda was born to her mother, Shin Shin, and her father, Ri Ri, in June 2017, becoming the first giant panda born at the zoo in the Ueno in five years. Xiang Xiang was given her name in September that year.

Another giant panda was born at Ueno Zoo in 2012, but died just six days later. Xiang Xiang is the first panda from the facility to reach adulthood since You You, born in 1988.