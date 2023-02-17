  • Members of the British Antarctic Survey team bore a hole in the Thwaites ice shelf in Antarctica in order to deploy instruments under the ice. | ICEFIN / ITGC / SCHMIDT / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Members of the British Antarctic Survey team bore a hole in the Thwaites ice shelf in Antarctica in order to deploy instruments under the ice. | ICEFIN / ITGC / SCHMIDT / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
Paris – Parts of Earth’s ice sheets that could lift global oceans by meters will likely crumble with another half degree Celsius of warming, and are fragile in ways not previously understood, according to new research.

The risk may also be greater than expected for a significant portion of the world’s population in coastal regions. New research suggests that the number of people threatened by sea level rise has been underestimated by tens of millions because of poorly-interpreted satellite data and a lack of scientific resources in developing countries.

Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica have shed more than half-a-trillion metric tons annually since 2000 — six icy Olympic pools every second.

