A relative of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl known for the numerous paper cranes she folded until she died from radiation-induced leukemia following the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, said Friday he aims to get her cranes and other items listed as part of the UNESCO documentary heritage program.

Yuji Sasaki, a 52-year-old nephew of Sadako Sasaki, said he hopes to apply next year to have the cranes included on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, with the goal of having the items registered in 2025, the 80th anniversary of the U.S. attack.

“By having them registered as a Memory of the World, I hope Sadako’s story will reach a bigger audience and serve as an opportunity to bring the world together for peace,” he said.