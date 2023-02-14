  • People rest by a fire on Monday as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. | REUTERS
    People rest by a fire on Monday as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. | REUTERS

ANTAKYA/ISTANBUL – Kevser said she could hear her two sons trapped beneath the rubble of their collapsed apartment building in the Turkish city of Antakya but for two days she was unable to find an emergency response leader to order their rescue.

“Everyone’s saying they’re not in charge. We can’t find who’s in charge,” she said on Tuesday last week, standing on a downtown street where at least a dozen other buildings had collapsed. “I’ve been begging and begging for just one crane to lift the concrete.”

“Time’s running out. A crane, for God’s sake.”

