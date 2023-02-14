Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration on Tuesday nominated economist Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, slated to replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who led the bank for a decade.
If Ueda is confirmed, he will serve a five-year term after Kuroda, whose time in the post ends on April 8.
Ryozo Himino, former Financial Services Agency commissioner, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida have been picked to be deputy governors.
