  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda (right), a member of the central bank's policy board, attend a symposium in Sendai in 2016. | KYODO
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Kazuo Ueda (right), a member of the central bank's policy board, attend a symposium in Sendai in 2016. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration on Tuesday nominated economist Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, slated to replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who led the bank for a decade.

If Ueda is confirmed, he will serve a five-year term after Kuroda, whose time in the post ends on April 8.

Ryozo Himino, former Financial Services Agency commissioner, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida have been picked to be deputy governors.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW