    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Stansted Airport after arriving in the U.K. on Wednesday, | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday for only his second overseas trip since Russia’s invasion began nearly a year ago.

After receiving a hero’s welcome in Washington in December, Zelenskyy was due to be feted in a speech to the U.K. parliament alongside meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark olive-green top, was hugged by Sunak after disembarking from a military transport plane at Stansted Airport, north of London.

