A former Japanese inmate at a Philippine immigration detention center currently holding suspected leaders of a series of robberies across Japan has recounted how corrupt the facility was during his stay there in 2019.

“It was a place where money was everything,” said Romi Hoshino, former operator of pirate website Mangamura. He was detained for three months to September 2019 at the Bicutan center, which is holding four Japanese nationals believed to be linked to the robberies, including one or more who called themselves “Luffy.”

Hoshino, 31, now on parole, got a prison sentence for violating copyright and other laws by running the now-defunct Mangamura. He stayed in the Philippines before being arrested by the Japanese police.