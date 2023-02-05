The Cultural Affairs Agency will relocate from Tokyo to Kyoto in March as part of a government initiative for regional revitalization, and is aiming to play a key role in facilitating communication from the nation’s cultural capital.

The relocation, the first for a central government agency since the Meiji Era (1868-1912), has raised strong hopes in Kyoto that the move will give the city a higher profile and status. At the same time, there are concerns that work commitments in Tokyo may force agency personnel to spend much time shuttling between the two cities and increase travel expenses for the agency.

At a symposium in November last year, Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa was upbeat about the relocation, saying, “The new Cultural Affairs Agency will arrive at last, with strengthened functions.”