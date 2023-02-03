Taiwan is aiming to deter threats from China and prevent conflict with the country, Taiwan’s representative to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, has said.

“(China) is continuing dangerous behavior and provocations in the region,” Hsiao, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, said in a recent interview in Washington. “Everything we are trying to do now, including strengthening Taiwan’s own self-defense, is to have the ability to prevent a conflict from happening to deter a threat.”

Her comments came ahead of the one-year anniversary on Feb. 24 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission says has increased the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The commission, created by the U.S. Congress in 2000, is tasked with monitoring and investigating national security implications on the U.S. of its trade and economic relations with China, and submitting an annual report to the legislature.