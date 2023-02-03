Micronesian President David Panuelo said Friday that Japan’s “transparency” over its intention to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean has helped ease the Pacific island nation’s concerns over the plans.

Panuelo’s remarks stood in contrast to those he gave the U.N. General Assembly in September of his “gravest concern” regarding Tokyo’s plans to dump the water containing low-level concentrations of tritium into the Pacific Ocean from the spring or summer of 2023.

Speaking at a news conference at the Japan National Press Club a day after bilateral talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Panuelo said the extensive information provided by Japan meant he trusts the country in “doing the right thing” and ensuring it “does not harm the shared asset which is our Pacific Ocean.”