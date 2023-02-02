Although universities in Japan are beginning to shun the use of live animals in experiments, few companies disclose information about the animal testing they engage in and there is little public awareness about the downsides of the practice.

In Europe and the United States, the concept of animals’ right to life has become widely accepted and a number of companies in recent years have publicly stated their opposition to the use of animals in the research and development of cosmetics and medical products. The European Union has gone as far as banning the sale of cosmetics tested on animals.

Meanwhile, in Japan animals are still subject to needless pain and sacrifice, a situation that seems unlikely to change any time soon.