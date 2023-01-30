Renault has agreed to lower its stake in Nissan from the current roughly 43% to 15%, in a major revamp of the decades-old car-making capital alliance, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The leaders of the French and Japanese automakers reached the agreement after talks to bring their reciprocal stakes to an equal holding, the sources said.

Nissan, which has a 15% stake without voting rights in the smaller French partner, has for years sought a more balanced capital share in the corporate relationship.