Heavy snow continued on Wednesday across much of Japan as the country grapples with the most severe cold snap of the season so far, with trains and vehicles stranded due to difficulties caused by the winter storms.

Transport was disrupted, with passengers stranded on several trains on the Biwako Line and Kyoto Line for several hours on Tuesday due to snow and strong winds, operator West Japan Railway said.

More than 10 vehicles were unable to move late Tuesday on a national road in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with traffic brought to a halt on a 14-kilometer stretch.