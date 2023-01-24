  • Masaaki Shirakawa speaks during a news conference as then Bank of Japan governor on March 2013. | BLOOMBERG
Ten years ago, when Masaaki Shirakawa was the Bank of Japan governor, he was keen to ensure the flexibility of monetary policy when the central bank and the Japanese government drew up the joint statement that included a 2% inflation target in January 2013.

“The biggest challenge was to ensure flexibility so that we would not have to pursue the 2% target mechanically,” Shirakawa said in a recent interview.

Shirakawa, currently a visiting professor at Aoyama Gakuin University, noted that he put all his efforts into avoiding a situation in which the BOJ is forced to adopt a rigid monetary policy focused solely on prices, forming what he called a “policy pact” with the government in the 2013 joint statement.

