German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday sought to underline the importance of their nations’ postwar alliance, despite strains created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With pressure growing on Berlin to supply Ukraine with highly regarded German Leopard tanks, Scholz stopped short of any pledge, instead insisting all allies must work together.

But Macron, whose country is already sending light tanks to Ukraine, made clear “nothing is excluded” regarding the possible delivery of French-made Leclerc heavy tanks.