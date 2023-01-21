Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki is planning to visit the United States as soon as early March, following his re-election last September, informed sources have said.

Tamaki won the gubernatorial election by highlighting his opposition to the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, both in Okinawa Prefecture.

During the envisioned visit, Tamaki is expected to reiterate his call for the U.S. base relocation plan to be reviewed, claiming that it is realistic to move the base outside Okinawa or Japan.