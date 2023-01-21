Japan confirmed 79,033 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 53,000 from a week earlier.
The number of severe COVID-19 cases across the country rose by 10 from Friday to 683, while 319 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 6,607 new cases were reported, a decline of 4,120 from a week before. Thirty-three deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Friday to 41.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.