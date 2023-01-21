  • Shoppers at a supermarket in Tokyo on Friday | REUTERS
    Shoppers at a supermarket in Tokyo on Friday | REUTERS

  • Jiji

Japan confirmed 79,033 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 53,000 from a week earlier.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases across the country rose by 10 from Friday to 683, while 319 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 6,607 new cases were reported, a decline of 4,120 from a week before. Thirty-three deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Friday to 41.

