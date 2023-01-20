Energy conservation policies may lead to higher mortality rates and other public health consequences, a new study has shown.

Researchers estimated that about 7,710 people died prematurely in Japan each year during energy savings campaigns in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, as the government sought to avert widespread power shortages. Most of the excess deaths occurred during the hot summer months as elderly residents avoided energy-intensive air conditioning.

The study did not condemn energy conservation policies, which can encompass everything from carpools to power-efficient kitchen appliances, but said policymakers should be aware of the potentially unforeseen trade-offs. The authors recommended governments accelerate the transition to clean energy as adaptation measures like cooling become more pronounced due to extreme weather driven by climate change.