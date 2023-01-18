While some mobsters flee to the tropics to escape prison, most of Italy’s mafia fugitives stay close to home, where they can continue to reign from the shadows.

“Going to state prison means failure for a mafioso. The mafioso wants to die in his own bed, not behind bars,” explained Italian journalist Attilio Bolzoni, a specialist on Italy’s criminal underworld.

Specialized police “hunter squadrons” tirelessly track down these fugitives, who have gone to ground in Sicily, the wilds of Sardinia or in the mountains of Calabria.