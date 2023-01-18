  • The University of Florida campus in Gainesville. In response to the increased student use of ChatGPT, a chatbot that generates eerily articulate and nuanced text, colleges and universities are restructuring some courses and taking preventive measures. | TODD ANDERSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    The University of Florida campus in Gainesville. In response to the increased student use of ChatGPT, a chatbot that generates eerily articulate and nuanced text, colleges and universities are restructuring some courses and taking preventive measures. | TODD ANDERSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.

A red flag instantly went up.

Aumann confronted his student over whether he had written the essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concepts and generates ideas in simple sentences — and, in this case, had written the paper.

