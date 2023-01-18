The head of the Maritime Self-Defense Force apologized on Tuesday for an accident in which an MSDF destroyer became unable to navigate in the Seto Inland Sea earlier this month.

“We feel deeply responsible for causing anxiety to the people of the country and casting a damper on (the government’s) efforts to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities,” MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai said at a regular news conference.

Sakai said the MSDF has concluded, based mainly on an investigation by the Japan Coast Guard, that the destroyer Inazuma went aground.