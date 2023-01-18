  • Medical workers attend to COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit converted from a conference room, at a hospital in Cangzhou in China's Hebei province on Wednesday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    Medical workers attend to COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit converted from a conference room, at a hospital in Cangzhou in China's Hebei province on Wednesday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

BEIJING – During a busy shift at the height of Beijing’s COVID-19 wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: Doctors should “try not to” write COVID-induced respiratory failure on death certificates.

Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease, that should be named as the main cause of death, according to the notice, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

If doctors believe that the death was caused solely by COVID-19 pneumonia, they must report to their superiors, who will arrange for two levels of “expert consultations” before a COVID-19 death is confirmed, it said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW