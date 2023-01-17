Toyota expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors.

The newly issued target would be a significant jump from the planned 9.2 million vehicles that the carmaker forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March. Toyota made 9.05 million vehicles in 2019.

As the world’s No. 1 carmaker, Toyota is a bellwether for the rest of the global automobile industry and its suppliers. Volkswagen AG said last week that it expects supply bottlenecks to ease and that it was confident for 2023, citing higher orders. Even so, parts shortages stemming from COVID-related lockdowns have challenged the industry, on top of rising costs for materials and logistics.