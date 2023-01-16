Putting together large-scale supplementary budgets has become a habit for the government, raising questions about whether such programs serve the primary purpose of meeting urgent and unexpected spending needs.

In the past few years, spending big has in effect been the basic tenet for extra budget compilation, as the ruling camp pushed aggressively for massive additional outlays, playing up the necessity of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating the burden of consumers squeezed by rising prices.

The fiscal 2022 second extra budget, designed to finance the government’s comprehensive economic stimulus package, was enacted in early December. The budget calls for ¥28.92 trillion in general-account expenditures, with ¥22.85 trillion, approximately 80%, of the total financed by government bond issuance.