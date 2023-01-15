Death-row inmate Miyuki Ueta, convicted of robbery and murder over the mysterious deaths of two men in Tottori Prefecture in 2009, has died, the Justice Ministry said Sunday.
Ueta, 49, a former employee at a bar, lost consciousness while eating a meal at the Hiroshima detention center on Saturday evening.
She was confirmed dead at a hospital. Ueta died of suffocation, according to the ministry.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.