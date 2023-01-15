  • The Justice Ministry building in Tokyo | KYODO
    The Justice Ministry building in Tokyo | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Death-row inmate Miyuki Ueta, convicted of robbery and murder over the mysterious deaths of two men in Tottori Prefecture in 2009, has died, the Justice Ministry said Sunday.

Ueta, 49, a former employee at a bar, lost consciousness while eating a meal at the Hiroshima detention center on Saturday evening.

She was confirmed dead at a hospital. Ueta died of suffocation, according to the ministry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW