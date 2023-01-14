Major Japanese retailers have reported improved earnings for the nine months through November, with some posting record net profits and sales as eased pandemic restrictions helped revive consumption.

Aeon Co. said Friday that its operating profit rose 26.3% from a year earlier to ¥112.68 billion in the March-November period as sales grew 4.2% to an all-time high of ¥6.72 trillion on strong sales of food products under affordable private brands. Many retailers in Japan close their books in February.

Aeon’s archrival Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday it logged a record net profit of ¥234.71 billion over the same period, up 34.2% from a year earlier, citing its solid convenience store business at home and abroad. Sales soared 43.5% to a record ¥8.82 trillion.