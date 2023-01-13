The Japanese government will provide $95 million to Ukraine through the U.N. Development Program to help rebuild the country’s key infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks, the Ukrainian government has said.

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and the UNDP signed an agreement to this effect Thursday, Kyiv said.

Also on Thursday, the ambassadors to Ukraine of the Group of Seven major countries met with Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, according to the office.