The central government paid COVID-19 subsidies to a hospital that refused to accept a patient and left a bed vacant as a result, a Board of Audit of Japan survey showed Friday.

The subsidies are paid to hospitals per vacant bed they secure for COVID-19 patients. In the two years to March 2022, subsidies worth ¥3.1 trillion were delivered to a total of 3,477 hospitals via prefectural governments.

The board checked the subsidies paid to 496 of the hospitals and conducted a questionnaire with those with bed occupancy rates below 50% during a wave of COVID-19 infections.