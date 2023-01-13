  • Mount Yotei in Hokkaido | KYODO
Sapporo – A female foreign national was critically injured in an avalanche at Mount Yotei in Kutchan, a popular ski resort in Hokkaido, local police said Friday.

According to Hokkaido Prefectural Police, another woman called police at around 2:25 p.m. Friday and reported in English that an avalanche had occurred.

The police said the woman who was injured was hit by the avalanche when she was climbing the 1,898-meter-high mountain with a group of about 10 foreign nationals and was taken to hospital unconscious.

