An astronaut apologized on Thursday for a data tampering incident that occurred a few years back, with the country’s space agency issuing a warning to the individual who is slated for a second stint on the International Space Station later this year.

Satoshi Furukawa, 58, the third Japanese person to have completed a long-term mission in space, was responsible for an experiment conducted between 2016 and 2017 that simulated life on the ISS. He prioritized conducting research over immediately reporting a mistake, a source linked to the experiment said earlier.

“I sincerely apologize for undermining the trust of the people,” Furukawa said during a news conference in Tokyo. On his planned second stint on the ISS, he said, “I would like to carry out my assigned duties faithfully.”