An astronaut apologized on Thursday for a data tampering incident that occurred a few years back, with the country’s space agency issuing a warning to the individual who is slated for a second stint on the International Space Station later this year.
Satoshi Furukawa, 58, the third Japanese person to have completed a long-term mission in space, was responsible for an experiment conducted between 2016 and 2017 that simulated life on the ISS. He prioritized conducting research over immediately reporting a mistake, a source linked to the experiment said earlier.
“I sincerely apologize for undermining the trust of the people,” Furukawa said during a news conference in Tokyo. On his planned second stint on the ISS, he said, “I would like to carry out my assigned duties faithfully.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.