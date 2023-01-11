He has lived in fear of heavy shelling for months, but it was only on Thursday that 73-year-old Vladislav Victorovych first considered fleeing his home near Ukraine’s front line.

Before dawn, a Russian missile crashed through the apartment block next to where he lives with his wife and son. Had it landed just 50 meters north, it would have been their home reduced to a heap of rubble and broken glass.

“After today’s incoming, we began to seriously think that we need to leave,” Victorovych said as residents of the wrecked building ventured inside to salvage what they could.