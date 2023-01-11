  • A local resident stands behind the broken window of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. | AFP-JIJI
    A local resident stands behind the broken window of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Chasiv Yar, Ukraine – He has lived in fear of heavy shelling for months, but it was only on Thursday that 73-year-old Vladislav Victorovych first considered fleeing his home near Ukraine’s front line.

Before dawn, a Russian missile crashed through the apartment block next to where he lives with his wife and son. Had it landed just 50 meters north, it would have been their home reduced to a heap of rubble and broken glass.

“After today’s incoming, we began to seriously think that we need to leave,” Victorovych said as residents of the wrecked building ventured inside to salvage what they could.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW